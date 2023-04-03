EU carbon rules hurt Asean exporters but could benefit them later: ADB

Some deride the EU policy as a trade barrier, while others say it may force origin countries to move faster toward more sustainable production practices.

The policy, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), is set to take effect gradually, starting in 2026.

The EU argues it aimed to prevent “carbon leakage”, or domestic industries moving overseas to evade costly emission standards, and thereby ensure a level playing field to keep EU products competitive.

Noncompliant goods shipped to the EU will be subject to a special tax. Initially, the policy only targets cement, electricity, fertilizers (such as nitric acid, ammonia and potassium), as well as iron, steel and aluminium products.

Among ASEAN member states, Indonesia and Malaysia would be the two most heavily impacted by the import restrictions due to their considerable exports of iron, steel and aluminium to the EU, according to Singapore-based think tank ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry YB Tengku Zafrul Aziz told The Jakarta Post on March 20 he deemed the policy unfair, arguing that European countries could not expect ASEAN countries to follow their transition timeline.

He said the policy would force companies to invest more to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, which only big companies had the resources for.

“There is a price to compliance. So, it will take time. Smaller companies […] will do it with more difficulty,” Zafrul said during an interview.

“I’m worried about the EU’s new CBAM rule, [the preparation for] which will [begin] this year,” he later added.