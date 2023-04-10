India is set to become world's most populous nation in this month

India's 2011 census put the country's population at 1.21 billion, meaning the country has added 210 million, or almost the number of people in Brazil, to its population in 12 years.

India has managed to control its population growth with the total national fertility rate falling a touch below the replacement level of 2.0, according to official data for 2019-21. But within the country, there are wide disparities in the fertility rate, reflecting the mixed successes of decades-old population control programmes.

The population explosion is posing its challenges with a massive and young workforce in the years to come expected to migrate to urban areas within their own and other states, leading to rapid and large-scale increases in urban population. Providing these migrants access to basic amenities, health and social services in urban areas could also prove to be a challenge for policy planners.