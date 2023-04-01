Russia’s new foreign policy strategy identifies China, India as main allies

Both China and India have also ramped up oil imports from sanctions-hit Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The document said that Russia “aims at further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and the strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China and focuses on the development of a mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, provision of mutual assistance, and enhancement of coordination in the international arena to ensure security, stability and sustainable development at the global and regional levels, both in Eurasia and in other parts of the world.”

President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he had penned a decree adopting Russia’s new foreign policy concept.

“Today, I signed a decree approving the updated concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation,” said Putin.

Putin said the Russian Foreign Ministry along with other departments had worked hard to bring the new foreign policy concept in line with modern realities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his part underscored that the document directly calls the US the main instigator of anti-Russian politics in the world.

He added that the logic behind Russia’s new foreign policy concept reflects the revolutionary changes in international affairs.

“The logic of the document […] reflects the changing geopolitical realities, in fact, revolutionary advances on the outer contour, which received visible acceleration with the start of a special military operation,” Lavrov underlined.

The document, a de facto handbook for Russian diplomats, names the United States as the main threat to international stability and driver of an “anti-Russian line”. But it also says Moscow seeks “peaceful coexistence” and a “balance of interests” with Washington.

It called for Russia to maintain “strategic stability” with the United States – a reference to the nuclear capabilities of the two countries – despite having suspended the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control pact between the two sides, in February.

