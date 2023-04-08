India exploring possibilities of investing in mines in Argentina, Australia

With requirement for lithium rising manifolds, India's central government is exploring the possibilities of investing in mines abroad, especially in Argentina and Australia.

According to top sources, the joint venture company of union mines ministry, Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which consists of National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd, is exploring opportunities for investment in lithium mines in Argentina and Australia.

Owing to fluid geopolitical situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has impacted the global supply chains, India is keen to source critical minerals like lithium from within the country as well as abroad.

Highly placed sources said that government is open to acquiring critical minerals mines abroad to avoid shortage in case supplies are impacted.