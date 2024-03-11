China wants more skilled workers, ‘top-notch innovators’ to create new growth

While the country’s skilled labour force now exceeds 200 million, among whom more than 60 million are considered highly skilled, there is still a lack of front-line technicians such as elderly caregivers, fitters and welders, said Ms Wang Xiaoping, China’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Security.

Speaking at a press conference on March 9, Ms Wang said her ministry wants to increase the willingness of young people to learn skills and enter factories, as well as to organise more vocational skill competitions, in the hope of building a critical mass of knowledge- and skill-based workers.

“For example, we will carry out the cultivation of skilled talents in digital technology, and strengthen the foundation of talents in the fields of intelligent manufacturing, big data, blockchain and integrated circuits,” she said.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the Two Sessions, China’s annual parliamentary meetings, held amid international attention on what the Chinese government will do to boost economic confidence and growth.