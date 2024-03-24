India’s ‘brain drain’ not entirely negative, says foreign minister Jaishankar

India can actually benefit by tapping into an expansion of the global workplace, he added.

“Drawing a line – this is inside, and that is outside, and when people go outside we lose something; I think we need to get over it,” said Jaishankar, when asked about the problem of brain drain in India at a lecture organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore here on March 23.

There are about 33 to 34 million Indians and people of Indian origin living abroad. He said that they contribute enormously to India, whether financially, in terms of ideas or even in boosting ties with the countries they live in.

“Many of our key relationships have changed because Indians have built relationships abroad,” Jaishankar said.

“If I look at Singapore, if I look at the United States, I look at the UK, I don’t think our relationship would be the same if you minimise the diaspora factor,” he added.

“So, I would urge you to look at it in a much more contemporary way, much more linked today to what would be the collective requirements of a global economy, and how India can today actually benefit by tapping into it.

“An expansion of the global workplace is actually to India’s benefit, it is not something which is to India’s detriment.”