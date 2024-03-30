Thai ethnic cuisine in Dien Bien impresses visitors with its unique flavors

It is especially important to marinate the meat with fish sauce to enhance the aroma. The banana leaves should be wiped clean, then heated over a fire to wilt and cut into square pieces for easy wrapping.

The marinated meat should not be left too long for it to become watery. After about 15 minutes, the meat will be soaked in spices and divided into portions for packaging. Each package only has about three small spoons of meat placed in the middle of the banana leaf and then tightly folded on two edges so that when being grilled, the meat still retains its sweet and hot flavour.

About 30 minutes before mealtime, the meat is put on a wood stove to grill. The charcoal should be heated moderately so that the meat can be cooked gradually, without drying out or losing its sweet flavour.

When speaking about Thai ethnic cuisine, nom hoa ban (Bauhinia flower salad) should be mentioned.

This is an indispensable dish in the traditional Thai feast, especially every March and April - when the flowers are in full bloom. Bauhinia flower salad is combined with vegetables from the forest such as Erythropalum scandens and bitter bamboo shoots.

After boiling thoroughly to reduce the acrid taste, the flowers will be squeezed out and then mixed with boiled beef and bitter bamboo shoots. The spices mixed into the flower salad are not complicated and are especially not sour like other salads. Usually, there are only galangal, garlic, chilli, coriander and MSG.

The soup dishes in the traditional Thai feast are also very diverse. In addition to Bon soup and eggplant soup, buffalo foot soup cooked with some sour leaves is very easy to eat. The buffalo foot, after cleaning and deodorising, will be burned on charcoal, chopped into small pieces and then put into a pot to boil. When it's almost done, the cook will add the sour leaves and boil them together.

The rusticity has created a unique feature for the culinary culture of the Thai people in Dien Bien. Delicious dishes help visitors from far away better feel the flavours of the mountains and forests.

If you have the opportunity to go to the Northwest, come to Dien Bien to enjoy Thai ethnic cuisine.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network