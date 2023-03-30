Pope Francis has respiratory infection, needs hospital treatment

Earlier in the day, Pope attended his weekly general audience at the Vatican and had appeared in good health, arriving at St. Peter Square in the pope's mobile and greeting children on the way.

The pontiff was then unexpectedly taken to the hospital for tests. The Vatican initially said the check-up had been scheduled, but Italian media questioned that, saying a television interview with the Pope set for Wednesday afternoon had been cancelled at the last moment.

A second statement released by the Vatican later said Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in a hospital for treatment. It added that tests showed he had the infection but did not have Covid-19.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the Vatican said.

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and had an operation at the Gemelli hospital in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

He said in January that the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.