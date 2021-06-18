Gold continues steep slide as dollar strengthens

Gold price dropped sharply for two consecutive days after falling by THB550 per baht weight at close on Thursday, the biggest drop in a month.
The Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB26,450 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB25,969.08 and THB27,050, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.
Spot gold on Friday was US$1,783 (THB55,974) per ounce after Comex gold price on Thursday dropped by $86.6 to $1,774.8 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price on Friday dropped by HK$270 to $16,460 (THB66,552) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 18, 2021
By : The Nation
