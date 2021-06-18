Gold continues steep slide as dollar strengthens

Gold price dropped sharply for two consecutive days after falling by THB550 per baht weight at close on Thursday, the biggest drop in a month.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB26,450 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB25,969.08 and THB27,050, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.