Imported fish, seafood to undergo strict quality check in bid to boost consumption

Mesak Pakdeekong, the department’s director-general, said due to Covid-19, people are not consuming much fish or seafood, which has brought down the prices.

“However, export of processed fish and seafood products is likely to pick up, so this is an opportunity for farmers to improve their processing system,” he said.

In a bid to gain confidence among people, he said the department has appointed the Fish Quarantine and Fishing Vessels Inspection Division and Fish Inspection and Quality Control Division to check imported fish and seafood products. The departments are also tasked with ensuring all processing procedures are done in line with the department’s standards.

He also dismissed rumours that Thailand was importing shrimp from India, saying that the import of shrimp from the subcontinent had been banned since 2017. However, the department is evaluating Indian shrimp exporters.