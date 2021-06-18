Carsome, Muang Thai Insurance And gettgo Join Hands To Offer a Motor Insurance Plan For Carsome’s Customers.

K.Paphatsarin Siribanluelot, Country Head of Carsome Thailand, said “At Carsome, we are always about giving maximum assurance, peace of mind and convenience to every customer who purchases a car from us. Offering online car insurance is an important step to reaffirm our service commitment. We are happy to have Muang Thai Insurance and gettgo, both leaders in their respective areas, to join us in creating an end-to-end integrated online used car ecosystem and offer convenient solutions to our valued customers.”

For consumers who are looking to purchase a quality used car from Carsome, be ready to receive a fully convenience and highest satisfaction because on top of Carsome’s professional services, customers can feel more comfortable when purchasing the cars from Carsome since customers can choose first-class motor insurance from “Muang Thai Insurance” which is a well-known insurance company in creating insurance plans that fits with the “Personalisation” trend by restlessly adapt to the customer’s needs with the motto “Smile over Trouble” that makes everyone feel relieved whenever they hear it.

Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited said “Muang Thai Insurance is very pleased to work with both fast growing business partners. Our company has long-standing experience of providing motor insurance and stepped up to be a leading insurance company in the country. Muang Thai Insurance is ready to create and offer excellent experiences when purchasing car and motor insurance through the user-friendly E-Commerce platform of Carsome. We believe that they are a good business partner since their business in Southeast Asia is growing fast and has the same goals to provide customers with the best services. We aim to build this as another high potential sales channel of motor insurance on the ground of our existing collaboration with ‘gettgo’ as a solution for Carsome’s customers. Therefore, the company is ready to create beyond-expectation experience for Carsome’s customers by offering a first-class motor insurance plan which will be very exclusive with full-range of coverages and excellent after-sales services.”