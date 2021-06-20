Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Hotel occupancy languishes at 6 per cent, ASQ expected to drop as well

The occupancy rate of Thailand hotels in June is expected to be around 6 per cent, the same as in May, due to the third Covid-19 wave, according to a Thai Hotels Association (THA) survey on Saturday.

THA president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said the survey was conducted in May on over 234 hotels nationwide.

According to the survey, the occupancy rate of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels is expected to drop to 10 per cent compared to 13 per cent in May.

"The occupancy rate of 'hospitels' in May was higher than others at 30 per cent, but its revenue is still lower compared to before the Covid-19 era," she said.

The survey also showed 38 per cent of hotels were open, 41 per cent were partly open and 20 per cent were temporarily closed, while the majority of opened hotels generated revenue less than 10 per cent of the revenue before Covid-19.

"Only 18 per cent of hotels, mostly managed by international hotel chain brands, generated revenue more than half of the revenue generated before the pandemic," she said.

She expected the majority of Thailand hotels to be open in the fourth quarter of this year.

 

She urged the government to offer a 50 per cent co-payment subsidy for hotel employees' salaries, allow foreign tourists to travel to other provinces after seven days in Phuket, and administer Covid-19 vaccines to hotel employees and citizens in other tourism provinces.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.