Why the world is short of computer chips, and why it matters

Also known as integrated circuits or more commonly just chips, they may be the tiniest yet most exacting product ever manufactured on a global scale. The combination of cost and difficulty in producing them has fostered a worldwide reliance two Asian powerhouses - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. That dependence was brought into stark relief in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions made chips scarce. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be spent in the coming years in a global race to expand production, with geopolitical as well as economic implications.

1. Why are there shortages?

Here are some factors:

- The stay-at-home era: This pushed chip demand beyond levels projected before the pandemic. Lockdowns spurred growth in sales of laptops to the highest in a decade. Home networking gear, webcams and monitors were snapped up as office work moved out of the office, and Chromebooks were hot as schools shut. Sales also jumped for home appliances from TVs to air purifiers, all of which now come with customized chips.

- Fluctuating forecasts: Automakers that cut back drastically early in the pandemic underestimated how quickly car sales would rebound. They rushed to re-up orders late in 2020, only to get turned away because chipmakers were stretched supplying computing and smartphone giants like Apple Inc.

- Stockpiling: PC makers began warning about tight supplies early in 2020. Then around mid-year, Huawei Technologies Co. - a Chinese smartphone maker that also dominates the global market for 5G networking gear - began building up inventory to ensure it could survive U.S. sanctions that were set to cut it off from its primary suppliers. Other companies followed suit, hoping to grab share from Huawei, and China's imports of chips climbed to almost $380 billion in 2020, up from $330 billion the previous year.

- Disasters: A bitter February cold snap in Texas led to power outages that shut semiconductor plants clustered around Austin; it was late March before Samsung's facilities there were back to normal. A factory in Japan belonging to Renesas Electronics Corp., a major provider of automotive chips, was damaged by fire in March, disrupting production for months.

2. Who is affected?

Chip shortages are expected to wipe out $110 billion of sales for carmakers this year, with production of 3.9 million vehicles lost, or about 4.6% of the projected total. "Never seen anything like it," Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.'s chief executive officer, tweeted. Samsung warned in March that it saw a "serious imbalance" in supply and demand globally. TSMC forecast in April the shortages could extend into 2022. Broadband providers in Europe were facing delays of more than a year when ordering internet routers. Apple said that supply constraints were crimping sales of iPads and Macs, which it said would knock $3 billion to $4 billion off its third-quarter revenue. Nintendo Co. said in May that shortages were slowing production of its Switch gaming device.

3. What is a chip?

It's the thing that makes electronic items smart. Made from a conductive material, usually silicon, the chip performs a variety of functions. Memory chips, which store data, are relatively simple and have become cheap commodities. Logic chips, which run programs and act as the brains of a device, are more complex and expensive. These often carry name brands like Apple, Qualcomm or Nvidia, but those companies are actually just the designers of the semiconductors, which are manufactured in factories called foundries.

4. Why is it so hard to compete?

Manufacturing advanced logic chips is a high-volume enterprise that requires incredible precision, along with huge long-term bets in a field subject to rapid change. Plants cost billions of dollars to build and equip, and they have to run flat-out 24/7 to recoup the investment. But it's not just that. A foundry also gobbles up enormous amounts of water and electricity and is vulnerable to even the tiniest disruptions, whether from dust particles or distant earthquakes.