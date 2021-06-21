Gold gains despite stronger dollar

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,400 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,500, while gold ornaments were priced at THB25,923.60 and THB27,000, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,300 per baht weight and selling price THB26,400, while gold ornaments were priced at THB25,832.64 and THB26,900, respectively.

The price had fallen by THB1,250 per baht weight last week.