Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Business leaders push Prayut to lower credit bar for struggling SMEs

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will hold talks with the Thai Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday (June 23) in a bid to boost liquidity for SMEs struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The chamber will press the PM to inject financial institutions’ spare liquidity into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including retail operators, at an acceptable risk level, revealed Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the chamber’s board.

He said the government should have a central policy that encourages financial institutions to release more loans.

The chamber is also in talks with three commercial banks – Kasikorn, Siam Commercial and Bangkok Bank – for further SME debt-relief measures and will discuss the same with Thai Military Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank. It said the banks need to help debtors, but there are still restrictions that must be addressed.

Meanwhile the Finance Ministry’s asset warehousing project has received few applicants because its tight conditions caused worry among both commercial banks and debtors themselves, the chamber said. Debtors were worried about possible obstacles when it comes to retrieving their assets, while banks were worried that debtors who deposited assets with them might not return. The chamber also said the bar against credit bureau data being included in criteria for credit approval should be lifted, as it was preventing SMEs from accessing funding sources.

It also urged the government to accelerate its co-payment scheme subsidising 50 per cent of employee salaries as payments had lapsed for more than a year.

It urged the government to apply additional assistance measures, pointing out that incomes continue to decline in the face of Thailand’s ongoing third and biggest wave of Covid-19.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.