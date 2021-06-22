Oil may hit $100 a barrel next year on demand rebound, BofA says

Global oil consumption will continue to outstrip supply in 2022 as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosts fuel consumption, while investment in new production is crimped by environmental concerns, the bank said in a report.

"There is plenty of pent-up oil demand ready to be unleashed," said Francisco Blanch, the bank's New York-based head of commodities research. Brent futures traded near $74 a barrel on Monday.

While other market-watchers, from trading house Trafigura Group to Goldman Sachs Group, have already said that oil could reach $100 again in the right conditions, the prediction from Bank of America is the firmest to date.

If crude does return to triple digits, it will be the first time since 2014, before a flood of North American shale oil sent the market into a slump from which it has never fully recovered.

The increasingly bullish outlook for oil is adding to pressure on the OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets next week to consider reviving some more of the production it cut during the pandemic.

While Riyadh has signaled it prefers to move cautiously, an ever-tighter world market could compel the alliance to open the taps a little. Prices have been stoked this month as fellow OPEC member Iran fails to clinch an agreement to relieve U.S. sanctions on its petroleum exports.