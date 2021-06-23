Bitcoin slides, erasing nearly all 2021 gains, as China crackdown continues

The most popular and valuable token fell more than 9 percent before recovering somewhat in the afternoon, briefly sending the digital currency below $30,000, a significant psychological benchmark not seen since January. Though long-term holders are typically better suited to weather the volatility of the cryptocurrency, the prolonged slump has erased most of the astronomical gains built up this year. And those who purchased near bitcoin's all-time high of $64,000 have seen their investments cut by more than half.

By late afternoon Eastern time, bitcoin was trading around $32,000, turning positive for the day.

The slide and rebound followed reports that China has ramped up its crackdown of bitcoin miners in the country, part of a continuation of Beijing's antagonistic approach to cryptocurrency. To reduce energy consumption in support of their climate goals, Chinese authorities have sent miners scattering.

The networks on which digital currencies run require robust computing power to execute transactions and other purposes, such as generating a fresh supply of cryptocurrency. But those maneuvers require large amounts of energy, a long-standing concern of environmentalists and other critics.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, said earlier this month that his all-electric vehicle company would return to accepting bitcoin as payment once it confirms that enough miners are using renewable energy to power their networks.

While the pronouncement highlighted the great electricity demands of crypto operators, it also illustrated how Musk and other big personalities can influence the market.