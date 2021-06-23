Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Gold up for third consecutive day

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday. The price has risen for three consecutive days after falling sharply by THB1,250 per baht weight last week.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,800, while gold ornaments cost THB26,226.80 and THB27,300, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,650 per baht weight and selling price THB26,750, while gold ornaments cost THB26,166.16 and THB27,250, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,781 (THB56,606) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday dropped by $5.50 to $1,777.40 per ounce as investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement to the House of Representatives.

 

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$10 to $16,470 (THB67,408) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : The Nation

