Gold up for third consecutive day

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,800, while gold ornaments cost THB26,226.80 and THB27,300, respectively.
At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,650 per baht weight and selling price THB26,750, while gold ornaments cost THB26,166.16 and THB27,250, respectively.
The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,781 (THB56,606) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday dropped by $5.50 to $1,777.40 per ounce as investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement to the House of Representatives.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$10 to $16,470 (THB67,408) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 23, 2021
By : The Nation
