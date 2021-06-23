Gold up for third consecutive day

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,800, while gold ornaments cost THB26,226.80 and THB27,300, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,650 per baht weight and selling price THB26,750, while gold ornaments cost THB26,166.16 and THB27,250, respectively.