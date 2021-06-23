SiteMinder survey ‘should bring hope to Thai hoteliers as kingdom’s tourism brand remains strong’

“SiteMinder’s World Hotel Index provides a daily overview of hotel booking activity in 40 markets around the world, and the story the current data is telling should provide Thai hoteliers a level of reassurance that normality may resume sooner than they expect,” he wrote in a press release.

Off the back of decreasing case numbers in 40 markets around the world, the vaccine rollout and loosening restrictions, hotel booking volumes globally are currently the highest they’ve been since the pandemic began, with reservations increasing more than 65 per cent of their 2019 levels, marking a 465-day high, Haines wrote.

There are four countries – The Cook Islands, Iceland, the Maldives and Mexico – that are exceeding their 2019 reservation volumes, and seven – Australia, Estonia, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the US – that are now above 80 per cent, according to SiteMinder.

“A particularly interesting case study for Thailand, however, is the recovery of some European markets. The speed at which booking momentum has been able to evolve in certain countries has been fascinating to watch, and Spain comes to mind as a prime example,” he added.

At the beginning of April, Spanish booking momentum was at only around 38 per cent of 2019 levels, just 13 per cent above where Thailand is today. However, a wave of both domestic and now international bookings (Spain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on June 7 without the need to quarantine), has ensured that in just a matter of weeks, booking volumes to Spanish hotels are currently at 97 per cent of 2019 levels, a significant shift, SiteMinder’s index showed.

Another international example is the Cook Islands, which relies almost solely on foreign guests. There booking momentum recently jumped from 17 per cent (6 per cent below Thailand’s current volume) to 345 per cent of 2019 levels in a matter of days, after a quarantine-free travel bubble opened with New Zealand, Haines stated.

“Of course, Thailand and other parts of Asia experience their own unique challenges. Firstly, the road trips that many are able to take through Europe simply aren’t as possible in our region, and the role that domestic travel has played here has also been much less. The Cook Islands is a small island, so with limited supply it’s easier for things to quickly book out,” Haines wrote.

“However, what these examples do display is just how much pent up demand there currently is, and how quickly things can change if the destination market provides consumers with not just the inspiration to travel, but the opportunity to feel safe as they do,” he added.