Ireland to sell part of $807 million Bank of Ireland Stake

Part of Ireland's 13.9% shareholding in the bank will be sold through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Citigroup, Ireland's finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Up to 15% of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the company is to be sold over the duration of the trading plan and there will be a minimum share price for those sold. No further details were disclosed.

"Today's announcement marks the start of a phased exit from the State's remaining investment in Bank of Ireland," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said. "When all cashflows are taken into account the taxpayer has already recorded a surplus on its investment in and support for the bank, even before the sales of these shares are accounted for."

Bank of Ireland's shares fell as much as 6.4% in Dublin.

The state remains a key player in the Irish financial sector, holding majority stakes in AIB Group and Permanent TSB Group Holdings and the minority holding in Bank of Ireland after bailouts during the financial crisis. Overall the state injected about 64 billion euros into Ireland's banks. About half of that was spent on the former Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide, both of which were since wound down.