U.S. initial jobless claims are higher than estimates at 411,000

Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to 411,000 in the week ended June 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 380,000 new applications. The prior week's claims were revised up to 418,000.

Weekly unemployment claims have fallen considerably since the beginning of the year as health concerns abate and businesses like restaurants return to full capacity. Still, the initial claims remain significantly higher than they were before Covid-19 and many employers say they are having trouble finding workers.

Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits fell by 144,000 in the week ended June 12 to 3.4 million.

Stock futures remained higher after the jobless claims report and other economic data.