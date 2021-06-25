Dow supports over THB 4 million To help Thailand fight against the new wave of COVID-19

Since the new wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Dow and Solvay have donated more than 100,000 liters of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) – a product of MTP HP JV Company, a joint venture between Dow and Solvay in Thailand – to Bangkok and Rayong (in addition to over 15 million liters which was already given in 2020) to disinfect public areas. The H2O2 disinfectant is environmentally benign as it is non-corrosive, colorless, and decomposes to oxygen and water without harmful chemicals left after use.

Dow has provided in-need medical and protective equipment to hospitals and COVID-19 screening centers. The effort includes a donation of powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) to Rayong hospital, a fund-raising campaign together with employees to support Siriraj Foundation in purchasing the oxygen high-flow devices which increases the COVID-19 patients' chance of survival. Dow has also supported protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer gel and spray, foot pedal alcohol dispensers, face masks, food, and drinking water to frontline healthcare workers and officials in Rayong, an industrial and tourist destination with a large number of people living.