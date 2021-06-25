Dow supports over THB 4 million To help Thailand fight against the new wave of COVID-19

Since the new wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Dow and Solvay have donated more than 100,000 liters of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) – a product of MTP HP JV Company, a joint venture between Dow and Solvay in Thailand – to Bangkok and Rayong (in addition to over 15 million liters which was already given in 2020) to disinfect public areas. The H2O2 disinfectant is environmentally benign as it is non-corrosive, colorless, and decomposes to oxygen and water without harmful chemicals left after use.
Dow has provided in-need medical and protective equipment to hospitals and COVID-19 screening centers. The effort includes a donation of powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) to Rayong hospital, a fund-raising campaign together with employees to support Siriraj Foundation in purchasing the oxygen high-flow devices which increases the COVID-19 patients' chance of survival. Dow has also supported protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer gel and spray, foot pedal alcohol dispensers, face masks, food, and drinking water to frontline healthcare workers and officials in Rayong, an industrial and tourist destination with a large number of people living.
Caring for the health and well-being of local people and youth, Dow has delivered hundreds of sets of COVID-19 protective equipment consisting of alcohol gel, disinfectant soap, and cloth masks to nearby communities. Moreover, relief bags containing rice, dry food, and other daily necessities have been distributed to communities in the Klong Toey area, Bangkok, and Rayong.
"With the latest wave of COVID-19 impacting our country, Dow is committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees and communities while deploying our business solutions where they are needed most. Dow’s employees are also encouraged to be a part of the support. We continuously sending immediate support to organizations directly addressing the COVID-19 crisis and working to protect the resiliency of local communities," said Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, Dow Thailand President.
