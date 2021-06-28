Gold stays steady amid rise in US inflation

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.
The price had risen by THB50 per baht weight compared to Saturday's close and by THB450 per baht weight compared to the previous Saturday's close.
Spot gold price on Monday was US$1,775 (THB56,631) per ounce after Comex gold on Friday rose by $1.1 to $1,777.8 per ounce.
Trading of stocks and golds in Hong Kong on Monday was temporarily suspended after the country's meteorological department warned of the incoming black rainstorm.
Published : June 28, 2021
By : The Nation
