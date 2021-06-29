Big tech lifts stocks as reflation trade wanes

After swinging between gains and losses throughout most of the session, the S&P 500 moved higher on news that Facebook Inc. won dismissal of two monopoly lawsuits. Some of the stay-at-home darlings like Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. climbed as last week's reflation trade waned. Cruise operators and airlines sank as governments from Europe to Asia imposed new limits on travel from Britain -- which is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

With stocks on track for one of their best first halves in history, the debate over elevated valuations is coming back to the forefront. The S&P 500 is trading above the average of the past decade and this quarter potentially marking the peak of a profit recovery from the depths of the pandemic. Meantime, demand for protection against losses in coming months has risen in the options market.

"Investors should not be looking for stocks to move higher in a straight line, but rather prepare for the economic recovery taking shape," John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients. "We look for progress, not perfection in the economic data this week, with the potential for any disappointments to give rise to volatility, and with results that are better than expected likely to provide positive offsets."

Traders awaited a batch of economic reports due this week, with one of the highlights being the jobs reading on Friday, which is forecast to show an acceleration in payrolls growth in June.