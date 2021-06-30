SET down as Thailand logs record Covid fatalities

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Wednesday’s index to rise to 1,600 points on strong US consumer confidence and house price indices.
It said the index also gained positive sentiment from speculation on shares to be listed on the SET50 and SET100 indices on Wednesday.
“However, the index would be under pressure due to volatile foreign fund inflows and higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand,” Krungsri Securities said. Thailand logged a record tally of 53 deaths and 4,786 new cases on Wednesday.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KCE, SCGP, HANA, RCL, KBANK, PTT, AWC, SCC, NEX and EA.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,791.53, down 21.08 points or 0.073 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,591.20, up 18.02 points or 0.50 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,161.70, up 161.90 points or 1.08 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,827.95, down 166.15 points or 0.57 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,296.68, up 10.00 points or 0.30 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,755.46, up 157.27 points or 0.89 per cent.
Published : June 30, 2021
By : The Nation
