SET down as Thailand logs record Covid fatalities

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Wednesday’s index to rise to 1,600 points on strong US consumer confidence and house price indices.

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from speculation on shares to be listed on the SET50 and SET100 indices on Wednesday.

“However, the index would be under pressure due to volatile foreign fund inflows and higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand,” Krungsri Securities said. Thailand logged a record tally of 53 deaths and 4,786 new cases on Wednesday.