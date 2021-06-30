Saturday, July 17, 2021

Skittish foreign fund inflow, increasing Covid-19 cases set to pressure SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 6.92 points or 0.43 per cent to 1,598.35 on Wednesday morning.

Krungsri Securities expects the day’s index to rise to 1,600 points on strong US consumer confidence and house price indices.

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from speculation in shares to be listed on the SET50 and SET100 indices on Wednesday.

“However, the index would be under pressure due to volatile foreign fund inflows and higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand,” Krungsri Securities pointed out.

It recommended investors buy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, Asian and EPG, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPro, BEM, CKP, CBG, PSL and TTA, whose second-quarter turnover is expected to improve.

▪︎ KCE, IRPC, STA and STGT, which will be listed on the SET50 Index on Wednesday.

▪︎ AAV, Ichi, NRF, PSL, PTL, Singer, STGT, Synex and TKN, which will be listed on the SET100 Index on Wednesday.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,591.43 on Tuesday, up 12.26 points or 0.78 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79 billion with an index high of 1,596.08 and a low of 1,579.44.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

