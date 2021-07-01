KING POWER GROUP joins tourism boosting PHUKET SANDBOX campaign

Accentuating the “Vaccinated & Hygienic” slogan, King Power never ceases to surprise the world as a global leader in the travel and retail business whose “new normal” travelling ethos is set to assure travellers’ confidence.

On the occasion of King Power’s participation in the Phuket Sandbox campaign on July 1, 2021, Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, assistant chief operating officer of King Power Group, commented that “King Power Group is ready to help boost the country’s economy which has faced a setback due to the Covid-19 situation by focusing on tourism as a key strategy, as we can see in the launch of PHUKET SANDBOX project. King Power, as a private company, is already participating in several national-level campaigns to promote Thai tourism, such as the “Thailand smiles with you” project which emphasises the unique Thai smile as a significant “welcome to Thailand” reference in the mind of tourists. Our latest contribution is the participation in the tourism-boosting “Phuket is now open” campaign which is organised under the “Amazing Thailand, Now even more Amazing” concept. This campaign makes use of sport to attract tourism – Sport tourism – through three football players of Leicester City FC, this year’s FA Cup champions. They appear in the promotional video “Amazing Moments in Phuket” which will be broadcast in foreign media as an initiative to attract targeted travellers to visit Phuket as part of the PHUKET SANDBOX project.

For the reopening of Phuket’s door to tourists, King Power, as a global leader in the travel and retail business in Phuket, joins the government’s PHUKET SANDBOX campaign and stresses its role as the key player in the business.

The new measure “SAFETY SHOPPING at King Power Phuket” is here to ensure that travellers who pass the COVID-19 screening protocol at Phuket International Airport will shop with confidence at King Power retail stores and services in the terminal, since we strictly follow the KING POWER CARE POWER hygiene measures and practise D-M-H-T-T (Distancing, Mask-wearing, Hand-washing, Testing temperature, and ThaiChana tracing app).

Staff members on duty are fully vaccinated according to the tourist service protocol, and are trained to strictly follow virus-prevention measures.

King Power Phuket’s downtown store is also ready to serve with confidence under the SHA-plus public health measure according to Phuket City administration and Tourism Authority of Thailand. Our downtown staff members are also fully vaccinated. Strict hygienic measures are carried out in all service areas.

Under the campaign “KING POWER PHUKET SANDBOX: Shop Eat Play Stay Safe”, we aim to stimulate tourists’ spending by offering promotional benefits in all our businesses and services in order to accentuate the image of Thailand as the ultimate shopping and dining paradise.

The campaign pampers tourists with discounts and exclusive premium offers in all King Power stores, accommodation, restaurants and attractions and includes:

• 1,000 baht discount coupon for the purchase of selected duty free products of which the net price is 3,000 baht or more, and 500 baht-discount for the purchase of selected souvenirs of which the net price is 1,500 baht or more. This promotion is available at King Power tax free shop, Phuket International Airport.

• 2,000 baht discount for the purchase of selected products and minimum spending of 6,000 baht at King Power duty free shop, Phuket.

• 1,000 baht discount coupon for the purchase of selected duty free products of which the net price is 3,000 baht or more, and 20% discount when purchasing home delivery products of which the net price is 3,000 baht or more on King Power website and King Power application.

• Exclusive discount for Mahanakhon Skywalk entrance ticket. Weekday price (Monday to Friday) is reduced from 530 baht to the special offer price of 371 baht. Weekend price (Saturday and Sunday) of 880 baht is cut down to 616 baht only.

• Special 4-day-and-3-night accommodation package at Pullman King Power Bangkok; only 5,100 baht for the Deluxe Room Package; 8,100 baht for the Executive Room Package; and 9,600 baht for the Suite Room Package.

• 50% special discount per dish at Ramayana restaurant King Power Phuket, or 50% discount when purchasing a 500-baht cash card at Thai Taste Hub, King Power Rangnam and Mahanakhon Cube.

Moreover, from Monday to Friday throughout July at King Power Phuket, Thai national tourists are offered a 2,000 baht discount for 6,000-baht minimum spending on selected products.

Plus, only on Saturday and Sunday, two discount coupons valued at 22,000 baht and one 4,000-baht discount coupon are on offer for the purchase of cosmetics and perfumes with spending of 6,000 to 11,000 baht.

King Power Phuket and King Power Group are now ready and delighted to join the government’s initiative in welcoming tourists to the island under the PHUKET SANDBOX campaign.

We are confident in our safety measures adopted across all services, especially our stores that are now following the SAFETY SHOPPING at King Power policy, and the King Power Care Power hygiene guidelines which operate under the standard D-M-H-T-T practices issued by the state in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 now and in the future.