SET up slightly as other Asian markets fall

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Thursday’s index would fluctuate between 1,580 and 1,600 points amid growth in US private sector employment and the rising oil price.
It expected pressure on the index from foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over the rising Covid-19 caseload in Thailand. Foreign investors sold a net THB10 billion worth of shares in June.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, KBANK, GUNKUL, PTT, SCB, GPSC, BBL, KCE, TISCO and AOT.
Other Asian indices were on the fall:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,707.04, down 84.49 points or 0.29 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,588.78, down 2.42 points or 0.067 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,038.88, down 122.83 points or 0.81 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,282.06, down 14.62 points or 0.44 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,713.94, down 41.52 points or 0.23 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was closed for Special Administrative Region Establishment Day.
Published : July 01, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 01, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021