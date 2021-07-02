Virgin Galactics Richard Branson now says hell beat Blue Origins Bezos to space

Richard Branson is set to get his long-awaited trip to space as early as July 11, flying on a suborbital mission that would allow him to beat Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to fly on his company's spacecraft nine days later.

Branson had been scheduled to go on a later flight but clearly wanted to be the first of the billionaire space entrepreneurs to blast out of the atmosphere.

In a statement announcing the mission, the company said Branson would be joined in the cabin by three Virgin Galactic employees who would evaluate the "cabin environment, seat comfort, the weightless experience, and the views of Earth that the spaceship delivers - all to ensure every moment of the astronaut's journey maximizes the wonder and awe created by space travel."

Among those employees is Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor, who flew to space on the company's second spaceflight mission. Virgin Galactic's plane, known as SpaceShipTwo Unity, has reached space on three occasions, and this would be the first time it will have flown a crew of four.

In an interview, Branson said that he was "incredibly excited" and that moving up his flight was "honestly not" intended to best Bezos.

"I completely understand why the press would write that," he said. "It's just an incredible, wonderful coincidence that we're going up in the same month."