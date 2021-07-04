Europe weighs banning cages for farm animals

"Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm conditions for animals reflect this," Stella Kyriakides, the EU commissioner for health and food safety, said in a Wednesday statement.

The European Union has some of the strictest animal welfare standards in the world, including a ban on crowded battery cages, which are often used to house egg-laying hens in the United States. In recent years, however, calls to ban cages altogether have been gaining traction. That has alarmed some farm owners, who would have to radically overhaul their operations and are concerned about the potential costs of making the change.

Over the past year, a European Citizens' Initiative petition calling for a ban on caged farming received 1.4 million signatures from 18 countries across the bloc, enough that leaders were legally obligated to take up the issue. The European Parliament approved a nonbinding resolution in support of a ban last month, and the European Commission followed with its own endorsement Wednesday.

The "End the Cage Age" petition had proposed a total ban on cages for animals such as hens, rabbits, quails, ducks and geese. Activists also called for rules that would outlaw the use of confined stalls, pens and crates for larger animals such as pigs and cows in areas where such structures are not already prohibited.

The amount of popular support that the proposal garnered demonstrated the "societal demand for more ethical and sustainable farming," Janusz Wojciechowski, the EU agriculture commissioner, said in a statement.

But industry groups have said the change could cost millions and that the petition fails to account for the fact that farming practices are not the same across Europe.

"In my native Finland, we have down to 30, minus-30 degrees temperatures. So it's obvious for all of us that animals have to be in an enclosure to protect them from the elements," Pekka Pesonen, secretary general of the industry group Copa Cogeca, told Euronews.