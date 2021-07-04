Marilyn Monroe, dead 59 years, is a counterfeiters best friend

Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to the late movie star's name and the phrase "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" popularized by her most famous song, has won a court order freezing the assets of dozens of virtual storefronts selling counterfeit goods.

The company said in court documents that it works with marketplaces such as Amazon.com, Alibaba, EBay, Joom and Wish to shut down the sites, but it's not enough. Court filings lay out an elaborate and often covert operation to identify the counterfeiters, file lawsuits under seal and seek judicial orders before the storefronts knew they were being targeted.

"If it's suspected that the defendant is operating offshore and you're operating in the whac-a-mole territory, you have to get creative," said Anthony Dreyer, a trademark lawyer with the Skadden firm in Washington.

Dreyer, who wasn't involved in this case, specializes in sports and entertainment intellectual property and represents the National Hockey League in suits to shut down counterfeits. Seizing the illicit goods isn't always possible and doesn't solve the problem, he said.

"You want to go further up the chain and you want to make it harder for them to do business," Dreyer said. "The sophistication of varied payment methods makes it harder to freeze the assets and ultimately seize the assets."

Lawsuits like the Marilyn Monroe case are becoming increasingly common as consumers shop online with little understanding -- or even concern -- of what's real and fake.

"Within the last year, especially with Covid-19 and more consumers shopping online, counterfeiters have gotten really smart and taken advantage of that," said Tiffany Pho, manager of anti-counterfeiting at the International Trademark Association.

The association has projected that, by next year, the total estimated value of counterfeit goods including digital piracy will reach at least $1.9 trillion annually. Internet sales are particularly popular because the counterfeiters can have a more global reach and more ways to hide, Pho said.