SET up 0.77% as rising oil buoys Thai stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,591.43 on Tuesday, up 12.15 points or 0.77 per cent. Transactions totalled THB69.48 billion with an index high of 1,594.15 and a low of 1,585.34.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,570 and 1,590 points after the oil price rose above US$76 per barrel following Opec+’s failure to reach agreement over output cuts.

Uncertainty over higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand and the outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were CBG, COTTO, KBANK, PTTEP, BANPU, RCL, SSP, GUNKUL, PTTGC and GPSC.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,643.21, up 45.02 points or 0.16 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,530.26, down 4.06 points or 0.11 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,667.65, down 51.02 points or 0.35 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,072.86, down 70.64 points or 0.25 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,305.21, up 12.00 points or 0.36 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,913.07, down 6.26 points or 0.035 per cent.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
