Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Govt sets aside THB2-bn to help Bangkok restaurants pull through crisis

The Cabinet has earmarked 2 billion baht to help restaurants affected by regulations restricting patrons from dining on the premises.

The new remedy, called “Im Jai Loan”, will be limited to a maximum of 100,000 baht per applicant and will apply to established food and beverage businesses, such as restaurants and eateries or stalls in department stores' food courts.

The loan will be granted at an annual interest rate of 3.99 per cent for no more than five years, with borrowers being given a payment respite for the first six months.

The loans will be granted by the Government Savings Bank until December 31 and the measure applies to businesses in Greater Bangkok and border provinces in the South.

It is expected that up to 40,000 businesses will seek to borrow about 50,000 baht each on average.

The government already has a similar measure for roadside food vendors, who can borrow up to 10,000 baht from the Government Savings Bank at a monthly interest of 0.35 per cent. This loan is for a term of three years and borrowers do not have to make any payments for the first six months. Applications for this loan will also be accepted until December 31.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.