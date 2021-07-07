Didi plunges below IPO price as China crackdown brings U.S. pain

Shares of the China-based tech firm fell as much as 30% to $10.90, wiping out about $22 billion of market value and taking the stock below its $14 IPO price. They traded at $12.50 as of 8:06 a.m. in New York.

The Cyberspace Administration of China barred new users from Didi's app, citing security risks and tightening its grip on sensitive online data. Didi, whose American Depository Receipts began trading in New York on June 30, said the move may have an "adverse impact" on its revenue in China.

In a statement released Tuesday, China's State Council said it will improve regulations and laws regarding data security, cross-border data flow and management of confidential information. In addition, the council said it is increasing supervision and revising rules for overseas listings of Chinese companies.

"This is consistent with China's broad strategy to encourage Chinese companies to list domestically on Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges," said Benjamin Zhan, Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Dynamic Funds.