SET down almost 1% as oil falls and Thai infections rise

Other Asian indices were down except in mainland China:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,366.95, down 276.26 points or 0.96 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,553.72, up 23.46 points or 0.66 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,940.05, up 272.40 points or 1.86 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,960.62, down 112.24 points or 0.40 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,285.34, down 19.87 points or 0.60 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,850.69, down 62.38 points or 0.35 per cent.