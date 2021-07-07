SET down almost 1% as oil falls and Thai infections rise

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day’s index would drop to between 1,580 and 1,585 points in response to the falling oil price amid uncertainty over Opec+’s production policy.
The weakening baht, volatile foreign fund flows and the higher number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand are also pressuring the index, Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were MENA, BBL, KBANK, SCB, CPALL, PTTEP, PTT, IVL, AOT and CHG.
Other Asian indices were down except in mainland China:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,366.95, down 276.26 points or 0.96 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,553.72, up 23.46 points or 0.66 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,940.05, up 272.40 points or 1.86 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,960.62, down 112.24 points or 0.40 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,285.34, down 19.87 points or 0.60 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,850.69, down 62.38 points or 0.35 per cent.
Published : July 07, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 07, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021