U.S. initial unemployment claims rose slightly last week

Initial claims in regular state programs increased by 2,000 to 373,000 in the week ended July 3, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 350,000 new applications.

Even with the latest increase, new weekly filings for jobless benefits have more than halved since the beginning of the year as health concerns abate and pent-up demand fuels hiring at businesses like hotels and restaurants.

Economists expect further labor market improvement in the second part of this year, with the unemployment rate forecast to fall below 5% in the fourth quarter.

More than half of U.S. states are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefit programs amid an ongoing debate about whether they are hampering hiring efforts.

Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits fell to a pandemic low of 3.34 million in the week ended June 26. That could reflect more Americans taking jobs and falling off benefit rolls now that the $300 weekly supplement has ended in those states.