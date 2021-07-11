Fear on top of fear: Why anti-gun Americans joined the wave of new gun owners

The new gun buyers included many women who felt vulnerable to a wave of violent crime. Some were Black city dwellers such as Karen Williams-Adir, a former Los Angeles bus driver who now writes fiction, and some were White conservatives living in the heartland.

Williams-Adir, 49, feels safe at home in Ladera Heights, an affluent enclave on Los Angeles' west side, but over the past few years, she's been unnerved by news of mass shootings, police brutality and Trump's "America First" rhetoric.

"Certain people, certain colors were being targeted," she said. "I started getting angry because I don't understand why people just don't respect people's space."

But it wasn't until the Floyd killing and the explosion of anguish that followed that Williams-Adir decided to buy a gun.

"What happened to George Floyd just flipped my wig," she said. "It was just too hysterical. People were on edge. Enough was enough. I figured, if you want to come to my home and do harm to me for any reason, you might not ever go home again to yours."

She worried about being stopped - particularly by police - as she moved about the city. "If I do everything you tell me to do and don't resist and I'm not armed, will I walk out of here alive?" she wondered.

Despite her concern about police violence, she'd still call them to her home if she needed help. But having a gun at home means she no longer feels the need to rely on them.

First, Williams-Adir bought a .32 Beretta, a gun petite enough to fit comfortably in her hands. Since then, she's added two other handguns and a shotgun. The weapons, she said, give her peace of mind.

"It just felt like we needed to be able to defend ourselves," Williams-Adir said, speaking especially of Black women. "And I'm not bringing a knife to a gunfight."

Schuyler Brubaker, a 21-year-old senior at Oklahoma State University, also perceived growing danger in her college town of Stillwater. Her perception of risk stemmed not from racial tensions, political protests or police behavior but from news headlines about sex trafficking and attacks on young women who were exercising alone or using ride-hailing services.

In her conservative community, she sensed a lot of fear that a Democratic administration would impose strict gun controls. At a sporting goods store one day, she heard a woman "talking about how she thought 'I'd better go get [a gun] before Biden'" won the election.

"I'm a Republican, and I don't care for Biden," Brubaker said, "but I didn't think he was going to come and steal anyone's guns."

Rather, what drove her to the gun shop was her sense that violent crime was coming too close for comfort. "I've had friends who have almost been abducted," she said. "Stillwater is not a safe place, but there are some sketchy people here."

Murders and other types of violent crime are rare in Stillwater, though homicide numbers soared last year in many U.S. cities.

Last summer, soon after she turned 21, Brubaker and four friends signed up for a concealed-carry training course. Then she bought herself the same kind of compact 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol that her godmother, a certified instructor, taught her to shoot when she was 13.

Brubaker, a fashion merchandising major, said she inherited her acute concern for personal safety from her mother, whose career as a paramedic and then a nurse exposed her to plenty of trauma.

Her mother doesn't own a gun, but she "made me watch the news" and kept Brubaker aware of Amber Alerts, leaving her daughter "overly cautious," Brubaker said. "Besides, I have no upper-body strength whatsoever, so me trying to fight my way out of a bad situation isn't a good option."

Now, Brubaker said, her gun lends her a sense of security: "If I want to go for a walk around the lake or if I want to go hiking by myself, I carry it with me."

Politics - along with mass shootings and natural disasters such as 2005′s Hurricane Katrina - have long driven gun sales. For decades, whenever a Democrat has been elected president, several months of surging sales have ensued, as customers concerned about the prospect of tighter restrictions on guns hurried in to stock up.

"The more an administration talks about gun control, the more you're going to hear cash registers ring," Oliva said.

But Thomas, the Newark social worker who bought a rifle and pistol last year after protests against police violence made her feel unsafe, said she remains a committed Democrat. She agrees with the cause that peaceful protesters promoted last summer, yet the chaos and destruction she saw in her city and around the country pushed her to take action to defend herself. In the end, she said, her attitude toward guns does not define her political identity.

For many new gun owners, though, the decision to arm themselves is a political pivot - an accumulation of anxieties that led them to discard long-held beliefs. It's a decision that is particularly difficult for people who belong to groups at higher risk of being on the wrong end of gun violence.