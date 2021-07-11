Bangkok Airways announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as well as announces its continued measures to facilitate passengers affected by the COVID-19 situation

Due to recent announcements from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in regards to travel restrictions in Thailand, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited would like to announce the temporarily cancellation of some of its domestic flights during the period 13 - 31 July 2021. The cancelled flights are as follows:

1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai (roundtrip)

2. Bangkok – Phuket (roundtrip)

3. Bangkok – Sukhothai (roundtrip)

4. Bangkok – Lampang (roundtrip)

5. Bangkok – Trat (roundtrip)

However, the following routes are still being operated normally with the highest hygienic measures and procedures;

• Bangkok – Samui (roundtrip) 2 flights per day

• Sealed routes flights between Bangkok and Samui, that will accommodate international transit passengers (3 flights per day)

• Samui – Phuket (roundtrip) 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 16 July 2021 onwards

• Samui – Singapore (roundtrip) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 1 August 2021 onwards