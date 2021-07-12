Richard Branson reaches space, as Virgin Galactic gets closer to flying paying customers

The suborbital trip gave the British billionaire, his three crewmates and two pilots a glimpse of the Earth from more than 50 miles up and a few minutes of weightlessness before the vehicle they were traveling in, SpaceShipTwo Unity, glided back to Earth and a landing on the runway at Virgin Galactic's facility here in the New Mexico desert.

It was SpaceShipTwo's fourth trip to the edge of space since 2018, and Virgin Galactic, the company Branson founded in 2004, says it will soon start flying paying customers regularly on similar jaunts, opening a new era in human space exploration.

Several companies in the growing commercial space industry, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX, have developed spacecraft designed to allow private citizens, and not just NASA trained military fighter pilots and scientists, to earn the title of "astronaut." (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Virgin Galactic seemed intent on making it clear that this was not a traditional NASA launch. Instead of a stoic countdown, there was a party-like atmosphere along the tarmac, a scene as much a spectacle as a space launch that even included a musical guest, Khalid, who debuted a new song during a performance here. The company's live broadcast of the flight was hosted by comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert, and Musk was on hand to watch Branson and the crew take off.

Unlike traditional rockets that launch vertically, Virgin's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off tethered to the belly of a mother ship. On Sunday, the mother ship, known as WhiteKnightTwo, lifted off from the tarmac here shortly after 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, delayed by about 90 minutes because high winds overnight had kept the ground crew from rolling it out of the hangar. The spaceship was released at about 11:25 a.m. Eastern, the pilots ignited the engine and the spacecraft shot almost straight up as it thundered toward space.

The flight reached its apogee at 282,000 feet - 53.41 miles - where the passengers were able to unstrap and experience weightlessness. The spacecraft then fell back to earth and a landing at 11:39 Eastern time.

On board were pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, both of whom had flown to space on previous flights. Joining Branson in the crew compartment were Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's vice president of government affairs, Colin Bennett, the company's lead operations engineer, and Beth Moses, its chief astronaut instructor. Moses, who is married to Mike Moses, the company's president, flew on Virgin Galactic's second spaceflight mission, in 2019.

Branson had originally been scheduled to fly aboard a flight scheduled for later this summer or early fall. But after the company successfully made it to space in May, he grew impatient.

"I've been itching to go, and they said they wanted somebody to properly test the astronaut experience," Branson said in a recent interview with The Post. "And I was damned if I was going to let anyone take that seat."

In a news conference after the flight, he said he wasn't nervous about the trip. "We have nearly 1,000 of the best engineers in the world" who pored over every inch of the spacecraft, he said. His only concern, he said, was the possibility of a delay. "The only thing I was worried about was some tiny little something that would get in the way, something that would stop us from getting into space."

He called the experience "just magical. ... I'm just taking it all in." And added that, "having flown to space, I can see more clearly how Virgin Galactic is the spaceline for Earth."

By moving up his flight, he was able to beat Bezos to space by nine days. Bezos, who recently stepped down as Amazon's CEO, is scheduled to fly a on his company's suborbital New Shepard capsule on July 20.

Branson has repeatedly denied that he was in a race with Bezos and said in the interview that it was just "an incredible, wonderful coincidence that we're going up in the same month."

But when asked about a rivalry with Bezos on CNBC, he couldn't help himself, saying "Jeff who?"