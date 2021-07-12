Fairfield by Marriott Celebrates Its Brand Debut In Vietnam

Located in the one of the largest business parks in the province and home to almost 70 international manufacturing companies, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is an ideal base for local entrepreneurs and international business travellers. Guests who are looking to explore the destination can easily access popular tourist hotspots including Song Be Golf Resort, Dai Nam Tourist Complex and Hoi Khanh Pagoda. The hotel is within a 45-minute drive from the country’s commercial capital, Ho Chi Minh City and 20-minute drive from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

“Fairfield by Marriott ensures that guests can count on The Fairfield Promise – from the hotel’s level of service to accommodations, if a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right,” said Diane Mayer, Vice President & Global Brand Manager for Classic Select Brands, Marriott International. “With the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong, we are very excited to introduce the warm hospitality of Fairfield to travelers in Vietnam.”

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong features 181 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas. The property's public spaces feature the "modern calm" aesthetic of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, which encompasses open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light. The hotel features two signature restaurants and bar. ORYZAA, the all-day dining restaurant, presents a fresh take on local Vietnamese delicacies and Western classics, featuring the first international breakfast buffet in the area and an à la carte menu of Asian cuisine for lunch and dinner. Guests who are looking to relax after a long day can enjoy cocktails by the poolside at The Pool Bar.