Ajinomoto establishes the “Open-Link Innovation Space by Ajinomoto” at Food Innopolis

Recently, Mr.Ichiro Sakakura (2nd from right), President, together with Mr.Takumi Kazarimoto (2nd from left), Vice President of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., visited the “Open-Link Innovation Space by Ajinomoto” at Food Innopolis, Thailand Science Park, welcomed by Dr.Sanat Wongthawethong (middle), Deputy Director of Thailand Science Park.

Thailand Science Park is the global food innovation hub that fully integrated infrastructure for science & technology that equipped with integrative food scientist, advanced research institutes with more than 100 networks, technologies and facilities, which available for anyone who interested in research or feasibility study to initial evaluation before starting the new business. In this regard, there was a small discussion regarding the idea exchanging for the future cooperation by using AJINOMOTO’s specialty as Amino acid technology for the new value creation together. Besides, the officer also guided for each organization’s location and showed the surrounding tour inside Thailand Science Park as well.