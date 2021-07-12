TOOKDEE creates new wave of change in Thailand’s retail industry

Owners of local convenience stores and local business partners earn more income from sales. Local entrepreneurs have more distribution channels through TOOKDEE shops, while the consumers in the communities have access to good quality products at affordable prices. Most importantly, TOOKDEE shops created a lot of job opportunities and employment through its branch and warehouse expansion, encouraging purchase and creating economic flow from urban areas to rural communities that better and improve the lives of the local communities. TOOKDEE is another driving force for Thai economy to thrive and recover from the stalling economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the Thai economy, employment rate and citizens’ income. TOOKDEE is expected to elevate local trade and commerce and revitalize the country’s grassroots economy.

Mr. Sathien states that the firm has developed the concept of TOOKDEE since 2019 with collaboration from convenience store entrepreneurs that contributed variety of products, equipment, know-how and technology to enhance the operation and beautify storefront. The company also works closely with various business partners to launch marketing activations and promotion advertisement at TOOKDEE stores to boost sales, strengthen local business, and create competitive edges to compete with big convenience store brands.

TOOKDEE was first launched two years ago during the pilot period in Nakhon Pathom, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, then on to the northern and central regions of Thailand. Immediately after the launch, the feedback was satisfactory. Income of local convenience stores went from 3,000-5,000 THB daily to more than 10,000 THB, allowing store owners to break through economic dead ends and build better lives for themselves. TOOKDEE is growing against the tide of economic trend that has been devasted by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the business model that caters specifically to the local demographic that allows TOOKDEE to thrive sustainably alongside business partners and store owners.

TOOKDEE’s strengths include local ownership that best caters to the specific needs of the local demographic. TOOKDEE also carries local highlight products and indigenous goods of each locale to offer product diversity, boost sales and distinguish itself from other brands.