Wall Streets $6 Billion Bonanza Chilled by China IPO Curbs

A chill has settled over global finance after a fortnight in which China first cracked down on its Uber-like Didi Global within days of a U.S. trading debut, followed swiftly by the State Council announcing closer scrutiny of all offshore listings. On Saturday, a cybersecurity review was proposed for companies with data on more than 1 million users before they seek to list in foreign countries.

The warning signs had been flashing for a while. As underwriters totted up a record $1.5 billion in fees last year from helping Chinese firms with initial public offerings offshore, relations between China and the U.S. were at a low ebb. In December, President Donald Trump signed a bill that could delist Chinese companies that don't meet audit inspection rules. Simultaneously, President Xi Jinping stepped up oversight of big technology firms, partly to secure the treasure trove of data they control.

The moves imperil the frenetic dealmaking seen during the pandemic, and the lucrative business of offshore listings that's pulled in some $6.4 billion in fees since 2014, when Alibaba Group Holding began trading in New York. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corp. topped the league tables over that stretch, when nearly 40% of fees came from U.S. deals.

Bankers now say they expect the majority of Chinese IPOs aimed for American exchanges to be suspended or diverted to other venues, eating into projected revenue for the year given the significantly lower fees in Hong Kong. Listing requirements in the financial hub and mainland China are also more stringent, making deals there far from certain.

"There are some uncertainties that might take one or two months to work its course," David Chin, head of investment banking in Asia Pacific at UBS Group AG said of China's changing rules at a briefing last week. "Ultimately, China will find a solution because the U.S. has been very supportive of Chinese internet companies, the development of them, and the subsequent financing."In the meantime, what had been a healthy IPO pipeline is weakening. One immediate victim was LinkDoc Technology Ltd., a Beijing-based medical data company, which halted preparations for a U.S. IPO on Thursday. Fitness app Keep has also opted not to go ahead with a planned U.S. public filing, the Financial Times reported. Podcast app Ximalaya's U.S. IPO is in limbo too, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

For some, the pullback came earlier. TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.'s considerations about going public -- which included a potential offshore float -- have been in flux since earlier this year as it works to ensure compliance with China's data security requirements, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In all, China's crackdown on overseas listing threatens about 70 other private firms based in Hong Kong and China that are set to go public in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.