Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

The SET Index closed at 1,572.01 on Thursday, up 2.31 points or 0.15 per cent. Transactions totalled THB83.26 billion with an index high of 1,580.43 and a low of 1,570.96.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,560 and 1,580 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it would maintain its interest rate and quantitative easing programme.

It forecast that a fall in oil price, the outflow of foreign funds and an increase in domestic Covid-19 cases would pressure the index.