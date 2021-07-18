Sunday, July 18, 2021

business

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Certain flights still operate as usual including Samui-Phuket (roundtrip) and special flights under Samui Plus Programme.

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021 to comply with the Government Gazette announced on 18 July 2021. Certain flights still operate as usual including Samui-Phuket (roundtrip) and special flights under Samui Plus Programme.

Any relevant change to such announcement, the airline shall keep their passengers informed.

More detail on flight schedules, please visit https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule.

Passengers affected by this announcement are eligible for Bangkok Airways assistance measures as below:

✅ rebook for a new traveling date without rebooking fee*

👉 Passenger who wish to postpone without a new departure date (Open Ticket) are required to fill in the form below and submit at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

👉 Complete and submit form at https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L

Submitted requests will be contacted by Bangkok Airways in sequential order the airline received; on first come first served basis.

👉 To postpone and confirm your new departure date, please proceed via www.bangkokair.com/managing-my-booking

✅ full refund by means of Travel Voucher (www.bangkokair.com/eng/travel-voucher) at least 24 hours before flight departure.

👉 Passengers issued ticket directly with the airline can contact us via the following channels:

- Call Center 1771 or +662-270-6699 (Call from outside Thailand) from 08.00 - 20.00 hrs.

- PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

- Email: [email protected]

- Bangkok Airways Ticketing Office www.bangkokair.com/our-offices

👉 Passengers issued ticket by travel agents, please contact your travel agent directly.

 

*Terms and conditions apply

Published : July 18, 2021

Related News

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Rubber exports expected to grow by 25 per cent this year

Published : July 18, 2021

OPEC+ set to meet as cartel edges toward end of standoff

Published : July 17, 2021

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.