Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021 to comply with the Government Gazette announced on 18 July 2021. Certain flights still operate as usual including Samui-Phuket (roundtrip) and special flights under Samui Plus Programme.

Any relevant change to such announcement, the airline shall keep their passengers informed.

More detail on flight schedules, please visit https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule.

Passengers affected by this announcement are eligible for Bangkok Airways assistance measures as below:

✅ rebook for a new traveling date without rebooking fee*

👉 Passenger who wish to postpone without a new departure date (Open Ticket) are required to fill in the form below and submit at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

👉 Complete and submit form at https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L

Submitted requests will be contacted by Bangkok Airways in sequential order the airline received; on first come first served basis.

👉 To postpone and confirm your new departure date, please proceed via www.bangkokair.com/managing-my-booking

✅ full refund by means of Travel Voucher (www.bangkokair.com/eng/travel-voucher) at least 24 hours before flight departure.

👉 Passengers issued ticket directly with the airline can contact us via the following channels:

- Call Center 1771 or +662-270-6699 (Call from outside Thailand) from 08.00 - 20.00 hrs.

- PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

- Email: [email protected]

- Bangkok Airways Ticketing Office www.bangkokair.com/our-offices

👉 Passengers issued ticket by travel agents, please contact your travel agent directly.

*Terms and conditions apply