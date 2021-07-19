HKTDC twin international jewellery shows open in July

The 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and seventh HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will run from 25 to 29 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This is the first time for the shows to be held in a hybrid format with both a physical exhibition and an online business matching service. The latter will run until 5 August, allowing global jewellers to make business deals through online video conferences. The physical fairs welcome industry buyers and, for the first time, members of the public with a passion for fine jewellery.

Fine jewellery exports climb 82.3% in first five months of 2021

The twin shows, the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the HKTDC since the start of the pandemic, have attracted more than 400 exhibitors, the majority of which are local companies as travel restrictions are still in effect between Hong Kong and the rest of the world. However, some overseas exhibitors are sending their local representatives to participate in the fairs, representing companies from Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy and India.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the twin shows, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “The pandemic situation has remained stable in Hong Kong while quarantine and immigration control measures continue to be in place globally. I believe the physical and online hybrid format will become the new trend for trade fairs. This HKTDC-organised one-stop exhibition and sourcing platform is showcasing a huge range of quality jewellery to suit the needs of buyers from around the world, helping exhibitors to build connections and make more business deals.”

In the more than one year since the pandemic first hit, the impact on the jewellery sector has been significant. However, global demand has begun to rise this year, leading to a 29.4% increase in exports for the first five months of 2021. This compares to a low base in the same period in 2020 but it is clear that the export market is showing signs of recovery. Hong Kong’s exports of fine jewellery registered a sharp increase of 82.3% year-on-year to HK$28.65 billion for the period from January to May this year. Exports to the largest market, Mainland China, skyrocketed nearly 230% while Asia regions including Macao, Taiwan and Malaysia also showed a significant increase. For raw materials, the gross export value of pearls, gemstones and rough diamonds climbed 83.1% in the same period this year.