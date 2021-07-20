Biden says Fed should take whatever steps it deems necessary to respond to inflation

"As I made clear to Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve when we met recently, the Fed is independent," Biden said during a speech about the economy. "It should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable economic recovery."

Monday's remarks revealed direct communication between Biden and Powell about inflation as prices increase faster than many policymakers and economists projected.

The administration has continuously said over the past few months that price hikes will be temporary. But new coronavirus cases, and in particular the highly transmissible delta variant, loom over that picture and complicate Biden's report card for booming economic growth.

Fed officials have said they have no plans to raise interest rates anytime soon to respond to inflation, saying prices will simmer back down as the economy heals. The White House and leaders at the Fed share the view that inflation is a feature of an economy clawing back from the pandemic recession.

Still, the inflation readings are crucial for how policymakers - in the White House and at the Fed - chart the economic recovery. Biden on Monday used the price increases to advocate for his infrastructure package, saying the investments would create a more resilient supply chain for businesses and workers.

The Fed, for its part, must weigh when and how to pull back its economic supports. If central bankers suddenly decide inflation has climbed dangerously high, they risk causing another recession if they raise rates or trim asset purchases too abruptly.

The Fed stakes much of its reputation on a separation from politics, and Biden specifically pointed to the Fed's independence in his remarks Monday. While the Biden administration is also paying close attention to rising prices and other threats to the recovery, tackling inflation by raising interest rates rests squarely with the Fed.

Biden and Powell have met once since Biden took office. The exchange about inflation took place during that meeting, which also included other financial regulators, on June 21.

"I want to be clear. My administration understands that if we were to ever experience unchecked inflation over the long term, that would pose a real challenge to our economy," Biden said Monday. "So while we're confident that isn't what we're seeing today, we're going to remain vigilant about any response that is needed."