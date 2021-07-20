SET drops more than 1% for second day running

The SET was down more than 1 per cent for the second day running, after dropping 1.17 per cent yesterday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fall to between 1,545 and 1,550 points due to concern that the Covid-19 Delta outbreak will hit global economic recovery.
It added that the oil price was also falling sharply and foreign funds were flowing out of the Thai stock market.
"However, mass buy-ups of shares that have gained positive sentiment from expectation of improved second-quarter turnover should help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, SNNP, KBANK, GUNKUL, AOT, ADVANC, BANPU, IVL, GPSC and PTTGC.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,388.16, down 264.58 points or 0.96 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,536.79, down 2.33 points or 0.066 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,011.35, up 18.45 points or 0.12 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,259.25, down 230.53 points or 0.84 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,232.70, down 11.34 points or 0.35 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,528.74, down 260.51 points or 1.46 per cent.
Published : July 20, 2021
By : The Nation
