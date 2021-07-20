SET drops more than 1% for second day running

The SET was down more than 1 per cent for the second day running, after dropping 1.17 per cent yesterday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fall to between 1,545 and 1,550 points due to concern that the Covid-19 Delta outbreak will hit global economic recovery.

It added that the oil price was also falling sharply and foreign funds were flowing out of the Thai stock market.

"However, mass buy-ups of shares that have gained positive sentiment from expectation of improved second-quarter turnover should help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.