Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Esso Smiles Card members donated Esso Fuel Cards worth 300,000 baht to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine. Esso has increased the value of Esso Smiles points, allowing members to redeem points at double of their values. This is part of a special campaign by Esso Smiles Card in joint efforts with its members to provide assistance to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine in transporting Covid-19 patients.
Customers have made the donations through redemption of Esso Smiles points from June 1st to 15th, 2021, accumulating to the 300,000 baht donation value of Esso Fuel cards.
On this occasion, Esso (Thailand) represented by Director and Retail Sales Manager Mr. Jesada Chancherngkij (4th from left), and Director Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (3rd from left), including the working team presented the Esso Fuel Cards to Dr. Chiyaporn Suchartsunthorn, M.D. (3rd from right), Assistant Secretary-General of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, and his team at the National Institute for Emergency Medicine office, Nonthaburi province.
Esso Director and Retail Sales Manager Mr. Jesada said, “I am always impressed with the willingness to help among Thai people particularly in the time of crisis. I am so glad that members of Esso Smiles Card have joined in our efforts to provide fuel cards to support the National Institute for Emergency Medicine activities in transporting Covid-19 patients which are increasingly needed. It is my honor to present this donation to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine.”
With the increasing high number of Covid-19 infection, the National Institute for Emergency Medicine has played an important role in actively transporting COVID-19 patients in order for them to receive timely treatment.
Published : July 21, 2021
