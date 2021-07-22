THAI Announces Flight Adjustment

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) recently issued a public announcement related to guidelines for airline operators on domestic flight operations as the COVID-19 situation has worsened. The guideline instructed airline operators to cease all domestic operations to and from the maximum and strictly controlled provinces (dark red zone) which will take effect from 21 July 2021 until further notice. In response to this guideline, Mr. Nond Kalinta, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) said THAI has adjusted two of its flight operations between Phuket and European destinations to provide more conveniences to passengers of the Phuket Sandbox programme with the following details:

• TG922 routing Bangkok – Frankfurt will be adjusted as:

Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt on every Thursday starting 29 July 2021

departing from Bangkok at 19:55 hours and arriving in Phuket at 21:25 hours and

departing from Phuket at 22:40 hours and arriving in Frankfurt at 06:00 hours (local time) the following day.

• TG916 routing Bangkok – London will be adjusted as:

Bangkok – Phuket – London on every Friday starting 30 July 2021

departing from Bangkok at 21:10 hours and arriving in Phuket at 22:40 hours and

departing from Phuket at 23:55 hours and arriving in London at 07:15 hours (local time) the following day.

THAI will be pleased to accommodate customers holding THAI tickets from Phuket to Paris, Zurich or Copenhagen who wish to travel on the adjusted flights to change their tickets free of charge. For more information on the flight schedule or reservation, please visit our website: thaiairways.com, THAI Sales Office or call THAI Contact Center at Tel: (662) 356-1111 (during 08:00 – 17:00 hours).